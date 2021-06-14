An unknown group claiming to be affiliated with the Fulani heritage has faulted the ban on open grazing in the southern parts of the country

The group has disclosed the measures it may take if the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, continues to support the ban

Governors from the southern parts of the country at a meeting recently unanimously agreed to impose a ban on open grazing in their territories

Asaba, Delta state - There is apprehension in Delta state over a threat issued by a group to attack the capital city over Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s support for the ban on open grazing in the southern parts of the country.

The Punch reported that the threat was issued via an unsigned letter titled - Fulani jihadist warning: An open message to Delts state - and was dated June 13, 2021.

The letter which was pasted in some parts of the state on Sunday, June 13, warned that there would be attacks in Asaba and Agbor in Delta state if the governor fails to heed their demands within 72 hours.

The group said:

“We hereby demand the Governor of Delta State to immediately withdraw his earlier stand on the call to ban open grazing in 17 regions (states) in not less than 72 hours from the above date, and also withdraw his position as the leading voice for the governors.”

The threat of severe consequences

Vanguard reported that the group, in the letter, urged the governor to avoid the severe consequences that would follow if support for the ban is not reversed.

It said:

''Failure to adhere to this demand for being the host of the 17 governors, Delta State, most likely, the city of Asaba and Agbor, shall encounter severe consequences than that of Bornu, Kebbi, Kastina, Kaduna, Enugu, Benue, Oyo and many more that will not respect the Fulani’s heritage.''

The group also claimed that it was aware of every development in the south, including the hosting of the south-south, southeast, and southwest governors at a meeting in Asaba.

Herders back President Buhari's stance on open grazing

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari's approval for the recovery of designated grazing routes has started to generate reactions.

Some herders and farmers have thrown their weight behind Buhari who is against the method southern governors want to deal with the menace.

