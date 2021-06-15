Two prominent pan-Niger Delta group, PANDEF and MEND have threatened to retaliate if the south-south state is attacked

The group's statements follow a letter by a faceless group threatening to attack Delta if Governor Okowa fails to withdraw his support for the ban on open grazing within 72 hours

However, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has distanced itself from the planned attack, saying it is a responsible organisation

Asaba, Delta state - The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has warned that there would be grave consequences should the threat of attack by an anonymous Fulani jihadist group be carried out in Delta state.

Ken Robinson, the group's spokesman, made this known in an interview with The Punch newspaper on Monday, June 14.

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), warns there will be grave consequences should the threat of attack by an anonymous group be carried out in Delta state. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

He cautioned that the Niger Delta region would respond appropriately if the threat by the unknown Fulani jihadists was carried out.

Legit.ng notes that Robinson was reacting to a letter said to have been posted at strategic points in Asaba by the anonymous jihadist group threatening to attack some areas in Delta state.

It warned that there would be attacks in Asaba and Agbor if the governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, fails to withdraw his support for the ban on open grazing within 72 hours.

Robinson said:

“Let them try it and see. The consequences will be too grave for the country. Any attack on any community in Delta state is an attack on the entire Niger Delta, and we will respond appropriately. Nigeria will never be the same again if they try it."

MEND issues counter-threat

In a similar development, the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) has issued a counter-threat against the anonymous group.

The Niger Delta group said in a newly released letter that if the threat was fulfilled, there would be a “dragon war”, Sahara Reporters stated.

MEND said it will respond "proportionately 10 times" whatever damage the anonymous group caused in Delta state.

Delta residents afraid

Amid the unfolding developments, residents in Asaba, Agbor and its environs are reportedly scared.

They urged the Delta state government not to treat the attack letter with levity.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the police command in Delta state, Bright Edafe, said undercover police operatives had been deployed across the state for the purpose of gathering intelligence on the matter.

Miyetti Allah reacts

Meanwhile, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied issuing a 72-hour ultimatum to Delta state over reversing its laws on open grazing.

Usman Baba-Ngelzerma, the secretary-general of MACBAN denied the ultimatum, saying such a statement by faceless individuals is only meant to create mischief.

According to him, the association is responsible and will never do anything to jeopardise the peace of the country.

