Social media big boy Mompha has taken to social media to share a piece of good news with his followers

The controversial money spender turned a new age on Wednesday, June 16, and he celebrated online

Followers of the social media big boy took to his comment section to congratulate him and wish him well

Nigerian big boy Mompha is excited and grateful to see another year as he took to social media to celebrate himself.

The money spender turned a new age on Wednesday, June 16, and he shared the news with his followers.

In his birthday message, Mompha described himself as the Chief Executive Officer of the 33 billion gang.

Mompha celebrates a new age online. Photos: @mompha

The father of two shared a photo of himself standing in front of a white car as he posed for the camera.

Mompha was simply dressed in a shirt, black trousers, and sunshade with a small smile on his face.

Check out the photos below:

Celebrity friends celebrate Mompha

The social media big boy's celebrity friends stormed his comment section to shower him with beautiful words.

ivd001:

"More life 33 BG."

tundewearitall:

"Happy Birthday the Money Man."

officialbisolabadmus:

"Happy birthday bossman."

realyinkaquadri:

"Happy birthday to the one and only @ Mompha, any other one is tueee."

aphricanace:

"Happy birthday senior man."

bobrisky222:

"Happy birthday dear."

official_bamzyrichies:

"More life boss."

samspedy:

"Happy birthday the only Mompha."

official_leczy:

"Birthday blessings BIGGEST."

Mompha buys a new car

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mompha gained massive interactions on his social media page after posting a new ride he just got.

The social media big boy revealed his new car is a Mercedes Benz GLE63s AMG 2021 Zero Km 603HP.

A lot of his followers took to his Instagram page, asking him to cut some soap for them, meaning he should show them his ways of making money.

Source: Legit Newspaper