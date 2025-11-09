In 2024, Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters declared several persons wanted for terrorism and violent extremism across multiple regions

In 2024, the Defence Headquarters in Abuja declared many individuals wanted for terrorism, violent extremism, and secessionist threats against the Nigerian state.

According to BBC, the announcement was made by Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, who confirmed that the names of the suspects were displayed publicly in a banner.

The wanted individuals include commanders of terrorist groups, bandits, and insurgents operating across the North-East, North-West, North-Central, and South-East regions.

The Defence Headquarters urged citizens to assist security agencies with credible information that could lead to the arrest of the listed suspects.

Full list of wanted persons for terrorism

The following names were released by the Defence Headquarters:

1. Alhaji Shingi

2. Malindi Yakubu

3. Boka

4. Dogo Gide

5. Halilu Sububu

6. Ado Aliero

7. Bello Turji

8. Dan Bokkolo

9. Labi Yadi

10. Nagala

11. Saidu Idris

12. Kachalla Rugga

13. Sani Gurgu

14. Abu Zaida

15. Modu Sulum

16. Baba Data

17. Ahmad

18. Sani Teacher

19. Baa Sadiq

20. Abdul Saad

21. Kaka Abi

22. Mohammad Khalifa

23. Umar Tella

24. Abu Mutahid

25. Mallam Mohammad

26. Mallam Tahiru Baga

27. Uzaiya

28. Ali Ngule

29. Sani Dangote – Dumbarum Village, Zurmi LGA, Zamfara State

30. Bello Turji Gudda – Fakai Village, Zamfara State

31. Leko – Mozoj Village, Mutazu LGA, Katsina State

32. Dogo Nahali – Yar Tsamiyar Jno Village, Kankara LGA, Katsina State

33. Nagona – Angwan Galadima, Isa LGA, Sokoto State

34. Nasanda – Kwashabawa Village, Zurmi LGA, Zamfara State

35. Isiya Kwashen Garwa – Kamfanin Daudawa Village, Faskari, Katsina State

36. Ali Kachalla aka Ali Kawaje – Kuyambara Village, Danaadau, Maru LGA, Zamfara State

37. Abu Radde – Varanda Village, Batsari LGA, Katsina State

The Defence Headquarters reaffirmed its commitment to national security and called on the public to remain vigilant and cooperative in the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism across the country.

Source: Legit.ng