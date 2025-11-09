Flashback: Nigeria Army Once Mentioned Key Names of Terrorists Who Are on the Most Wanted List
- In 2024, Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters declared several persons wanted for terrorism and violent extremism across multiple regions
- The suspects include insurgent and bandit commanders operating in the North-East, North-West, North-Central, and South-East zones
- Authorities urged the public to provide credible information that could help locate and apprehend the wanted persons
In 2024, the Defence Headquarters in Abuja declared many individuals wanted for terrorism, violent extremism, and secessionist threats against the Nigerian state.
According to BBC, the announcement was made by Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, who confirmed that the names of the suspects were displayed publicly in a banner.
The wanted individuals include commanders of terrorist groups, bandits, and insurgents operating across the North-East, North-West, North-Central, and South-East regions.
The Defence Headquarters urged citizens to assist security agencies with credible information that could lead to the arrest of the listed suspects.
Full list of wanted persons for terrorism
The following names were released by the Defence Headquarters:
1. Alhaji Shingi
2. Malindi Yakubu
3. Boka
4. Dogo Gide
5. Halilu Sububu
6. Ado Aliero
7. Bello Turji
8. Dan Bokkolo
9. Labi Yadi
10. Nagala
11. Saidu Idris
12. Kachalla Rugga
13. Sani Gurgu
14. Abu Zaida
15. Modu Sulum
16. Baba Data
17. Ahmad
18. Sani Teacher
19. Baa Sadiq
20. Abdul Saad
21. Kaka Abi
22. Mohammad Khalifa
23. Umar Tella
24. Abu Mutahid
25. Mallam Mohammad
26. Mallam Tahiru Baga
27. Uzaiya
28. Ali Ngule
29. Sani Dangote – Dumbarum Village, Zurmi LGA, Zamfara State
30. Bello Turji Gudda – Fakai Village, Zamfara State
31. Leko – Mozoj Village, Mutazu LGA, Katsina State
32. Dogo Nahali – Yar Tsamiyar Jno Village, Kankara LGA, Katsina State
33. Nagona – Angwan Galadima, Isa LGA, Sokoto State
34. Nasanda – Kwashabawa Village, Zurmi LGA, Zamfara State
35. Isiya Kwashen Garwa – Kamfanin Daudawa Village, Faskari, Katsina State
36. Ali Kachalla aka Ali Kawaje – Kuyambara Village, Danaadau, Maru LGA, Zamfara State
37. Abu Radde – Varanda Village, Batsari LGA, Katsina State
The Defence Headquarters reaffirmed its commitment to national security and called on the public to remain vigilant and cooperative in the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism across the country.
Source: Legit.ng
