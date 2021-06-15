Nollywood actor Jimmy Odukoya recently expressed excitement as his father Pastor Taiwo clocked a new age

The actor took to his social media page to shower beautiful words on his father, noting that he prays to be half of the man that he is

Jimmy then showered prayers on the man of God, stating that he would receive more blessings from God

Bimbo Odukoya's son Jimmy has only beautiful words for his father Pastor Taiwo who clocked 65 on Tuesday, June 15.

According to the actor, it is an honour and privilege to call the pastor his father.

Jimmy stated that his dad has fathered so many, changed so many lives with the gift of his life while noting that he stands in awe of the clergyman's legacy!

Bimbo Odukoya’s Son Jimmy shares a lovely photo as his dad clocks 65. Photos: @iamthatpj

Jimmy throws it back to the past

In celebration of his dad, the film star shared a beautiful throwback photo of the clergyman.

The photo showed that the pastor has always been a handsome man.

Donned in a flowered shirt and trouser, Pastor Taiwo was seen sitting down. A smile was on his face as he looked up at the camera.

Jimmy also shared a recent photo to show what how lovely his dad looks at 65.

Check out the photos below:

Fans celebrate with Jimmy

Celebrity friends and fans of the actor took to his comment section to celebrate the clergyman.

mary_lazarus:

"Happy birthday Sir."

etimeffiong:

"Happy birthday papa."

biolabayo1:

"Happy birthday papa, we love you."

calistaokoronkwo:

"Happy birthday to you, sir."

sambasaofficial:

"Happy Birthday PaPa."

olakazeem:

"Happy Birthday to your amazing Dad..."

sherrytaggy:

"Happy birthday Sir."

chuks_sandra:

"Happy birthday sir."

