MC Oluomo recently took to his social media page to show love to popular interior designer Ehi Ogbebor

The NURTW boss showered prayers on the mother of three as she clocked a new age on Tuesday, June 15

The transport boss said Ehi is an amazing, strong, loving, and wonderful woman with a kind heart

Transport boss MC Oluomo may have been married, it doesn't look like his friendship with popular interior designer Ehi Ogbebor has packed up.

The NURTW boss made sure he gave a shout-out to the beautiful woman as she turned a new age on Tuesday, June 15.

MC Oluomo mark's Ehi Ogbebor birthday with sweet words. Photos: @kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo showers Ehi with lovely words

In the mood of celebration, the transport boss shared lovely photos of Ehi with beautiful words to accompany them.

MC Oluomo described the beautiful woman as an amazing, strong, loving, and wonderful woman.

According to him, the mother of three has a kind heart that knows how to care for people. He then prayed that God would bless her new age.

Ehi was spotted in the comment section of the transport boss as she said amen to his prayers.

Check out MC Oluomo's post below:

Hilarious Reactions

As expected, MC Oluomo's post generated some reactions online.

jennynextian141:

"But this was like a friendly message.. Not like how she showered him loves messages on his birthday."

empress_ewa_1:

"Someone is pained."

kingmerslay_:

"Nawa where the baby go."

faxttalk:

"Which kind message be this... una din break up?"

the6thhair:

"Once a man calls a woman “strong” Just know he has put her through hell."

juanitagrahamdouglas:

"Lmao it’s the reply for me."

callmeladykay:

"But who wrote that English for him?"

cosmos4life:

"like say she be Samson. "Strong woman strong woman" everywhere!!"

Ehi Ogbebor hangs out with Bobrisky

Legit.ng earlier reported that the top businesswoman decided to host some of her friends to a lovely house party at her much-talked-about palatial mansion.

An excited Ehi posted videos on her page showing the moment each invited friend arrived at her house.

One of the videos captured the moment the effeminate celebrity arrived and was welcomed by the host of the party.

A different video captured the moment the ladies were having fun by taking turns to show off their dance moves.

Source: Legit.ng