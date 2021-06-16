If there is one thing the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, is known for, it is his high sense of fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

He is one of the few kings in Yorubaland who could give a runway model a good competition any day. A lot has been said about his dress styles in the past.

The king has got styles and everyone knows it. Photo source: @oluwoofiwoland

Source: Instagram

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at five times the monarch wore different stylish crowns.

1. Castle-like crown

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 15, Obada Abdul-Rasheed posted a very beautiful photo where he was apparelled in blue majestic agbada.

To complement the outfit, the monarch wore a crown with an elaborate top. The pattern on the crown looks like the overground of a castle.

2. Red crown beaded with precious stones

This crown is arguably the most beautiful among the king's collection. The red crown is beaded with precious stones that look like diamonds.

3. Golden crown

The golden crown does not have the flamboyant look of others. Its simple look speaks more of royalty than fashion.

4. Blue with a touch of stones

This crown has the same structure as the aforementioned one. What differentiates them are the stones this has and its blue colour.

5. Golden with visible stones

The golden beaded crown bears a semblance to the UK royal imperial crown. Unlike others from the king's collection with small stones, the beads on this one are bigger.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

They suspended me because I've got swags

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Oluwo of Iwoland denied claims that he was suspended on Friday, February 21, by the Osun traditional rulers' council because of his assault on the Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Dhikrulahi Akinropo.

In fact, on his official Instagram page, the Oluwo said that he was suspended on "the guise of his conduct (been too flashy, stylish, human rights defender and swagging)."

Oba Akanbi said that he was only suspended by the council from attending meetings and taking part in some activities in Iwo.

Source: Legit.ng News