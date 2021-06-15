Popular Nigerian television host, Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun popularly known as Denrele, has undoubtedly made his mark on the Nigerian fashion scene and it is not hard to see why.

The media personality known for his bold and daring sense of style continues to push the boundaries by going against what is considered conventional as regards gender norms in fashion and style.

On June 13, the Nigerian star clocked the big forty and he celebrated his new age in classic Denrele style.

The Nigerian star shared new photos to mark his new age. Photo credit: @denrele_edun

Source: Instagram

An entertainment personality, Denrele's style has been described as 'punk and fun'. Way before the likes of Bobrisky and James Brown, Denrele was steady causing a buzz on the streets of Lagos, rocking women's clothes, shoes, and even makeup.

Despite the public criticism, Denrele did not stop being true to himself and at 40, he is still doing what he knows how to do best - shocking people with his eccentric fashion and style.

If consistency was a person, Denrele would be it.

In honour of his 40th birthday, the Nigerian star released some interesting new photos and Legit.ng has compiled a list of them.

Check the photos out below:

1. In the pink microphone dress

2. In the flowy corset dress with power sleeves

3. Rocking a red feathered jumpsuit and kimono

4. In this interesting white ensemble

5. In this eye-catching yellow and black combo mostly made of vinyl records

Men in skirts

Over the years, women have been known for breaking gender norms when it comes to fashion and style. From rocking pantsuits to brogues and the likes, the list is endless.

Interestingly, there are some parts of the world where skirts are not considered as only feminine clothing. In the Scottish Highlands, skirts which are known as kilts are regarded as the traditional dress of Gaelic men and boys.

Wondering how Nigerian men feel about skirts as a menswear fashion item?

Well, Legit.ng recently asked readers (both on Facebook and Insta) to share their thoughts on men in kilts.

