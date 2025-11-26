The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has received prfor his role

The Centre for Market Stability and Reforms commended Gbenga Komolafe, the NUPRC boss for his outstanding leadership

The centre disclosed that the changes led by Komolafe have restored transparency and boosted confidence in the oil sector

The Centre for Energy Market Stability and Reforms has commended the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission for what it describes as some of the most far-reaching regulatory and governance reforms seen in the country’s oil and gas sector in recent years.

The Centre said the changes led by the Commission’s Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, have restored transparency, attracted investment, and strengthened confidence among global and domestic operators.

Group hypes NUPRC's boss, Komolafe's achievement in Nigeria's energy sector. Credit: NUPRC

Source: Facebook

A reform agenda that has rebuilt confidence

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Centre’s executive director, Dr. Musa Garuba, said the Commission has made significant gains in regulatory clarity and policy direction.

According to him, the improvements have reshaped Nigeria’s upstream environment and positioned the country as a more competitive destination for energy investment.

Garuba noted that before recent reforms, investors had often expressed concern about regulatory uncertainty and slow decision-making processes. He explained that the Commission has changed the narrative by accelerating approvals, removing long-standing bottlenecks, and ensuring stricter compliance with industry standards.

The Centre pointed to a renewed rise in rig count, field development activities, and new commitments from global upstream operators as tangible evidence of progress.

Garuba said these indicators reflect a sector that is regaining stability and predictability and that the investor community is responding positively.

Improved transparency and stronger oversight

The Centre highlighted the Commission’s reform strategy around governance, monitoring and operational accountability.

Garuba said quicker decision-making, stronger asset supervision and improved access to production data have helped rebuild trust in Nigeria’s upstream reporting system.

He added that by strengthening its regulatory tools and building systems that ensure equal access to opportunities, the Commission has created a level playing field for operators.

According to him, these measures have contributed to better performance outcomes and clearer investment frameworks.

Licensing round expected to boost interest

The Centre also referenced the upcoming licensing round in December 2025, expressing optimism that it will draw strong participation because of the improved operational and regulatory environment.

Garuba said investors are showing greater interest because of the Commission’s consistent approach to enforcement and its emphasis on transparency in licensing procedures.

Technology driving efficiency and global competitiveness

The group praised the Commission’s adoption of technology in regulatory operations and data management.

It said that digital tools for reporting and monitoring are reshaping the industry’s operational efficiency and ensuring Nigeria keeps pace with global best practices.

Call for institutional support

The Centre urged industry stakeholders, government institutions and private operators to remain committed to the reforms.

Gbenga Komolafe wins praise for changes in Nigeria's energy sector. Credit: NUPRC

Source: Twitter

Garuba said the Commission’s leadership has proved that strong institutions, backed by professionalism and long-term planning, are essential for sustainable growth.

He explained that the reforms already recorded serve as clear evidence that Nigeria’s upstream sector can remain competitive and deliver economic value.

NUPRC honoured for transparency, Komolafe's leadership lauded

Legit.ng earlier reported that Public Space Tracker, a West African organisation, has recognised the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) as the most transparent and outstanding government agency in Nigeria.

This commendation highlights the exceptional leadership of Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, NUPRC's Chief Executive, whose tenure has established new standards for accountability and efficiency in Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

The Public Space Tracker praised NUPRC for its "remarkable openness, policy innovation, and integrity" in managing Nigeria's upstream petroleum resources since Komolafe took office.

Source: Legit.ng