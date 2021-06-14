Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Prince Nelson Enwerem, is one Nigerian celebrity who is steadily killing it on the fashion scene.

The 2020 Lockdown star has continued to prove that when it comes to fashion and style, he knows his onions!

The reality star impresses fans with his fashion and style. Photo credit: @princenelsonenwerem

Source: Instagram

He may be fresh in the entertainment scene but it goes without saying that Prince is giving media personality, Ebuka, a run for his money.

All over his Instagram page are photos of himself dressed in stylish outfits, serving major fashion goals.

If he isn't serving hot looks in African outfits, Prince slays as the perfect dapper gentleman in English wears.

Legit.ng has highlighted nine times the Lockdown star left fans impressed with his sense of style.

Check them out below:

1. In a three-piece suit

2. In print pants and beret

3. Rockind a red blazer

4. That one time, he was Ghanaian royalty

5. In this stunning green agbada

6. In a green three-piece suit

7. In this all-white ensemble

8. In this dapper white suit

9. Slaying in a burnt orange outfit

Men in skirts

Over the years, women have been known for breaking gender norms when it comes to fashion and style. From rocking pantsuits to brogues and the likes, the list is endless.

Interestingly, there are some parts of the world where skirts are not considered as only feminine clothing.

In the Scottish Highlands, skirts which are known as kilts are regarded as the traditional dress of Gaelic men and boys.

Kilts which are a type of knee-length non-bifurcated short dress with pleats at the back may have started off as traditional wear but it has since been adapted into casual mainstream fashion.

Wondering how Nigerian men feel about skirts as a menswear fashion item?

Well, Legit.ng recently asked readers (both on Facebook and Inst) to share their thoughts on men in kilts.

Source: Legit