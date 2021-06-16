Bandits terrorising some parts of the country are currently on the receiving end of heavy bombardment from the military

Security sources say the bombardments are focused on the established hideouts of the criminal elements

While the bombardments have started in some troubled states, the action is expected to move to other zones of the country

Katsina - An exclusive report by The Punch indicates that the military has begun the bombardment of bandits’ hideouts in the northwest, north-central, and some parts of the northeast regions of the country.

According to the report, the bombardment which started in Katsina and Benue states would soon be extended to other states in the zones.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently charged the military to fish out criminal elements in the country. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Coordinated bombardments in Katsina state

In Katsina state, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, and the police had increased attacks on the hideouts of bandits in various parts of the state.

The areas affected are Batsari, Jibia, Sabuwa, Danmusa, Safana, Matazu, Kankara, Dandume, Dutsin-ma, Kurfi, and Faskari local government areas, where bandits had been kidnapping farmers and other residents.

A top security source quoted in the report said:

“We now carry out operations on identified bandits’ hideouts in the state virtually on a daily basis and at any time.

“At times, when you see fighter jets flying, it is either we are launching an attack against bandits or we are carrying out mop-up operations.”

Breathing down on terrorists' informants

Meanwhile, PR Nigeria reports that Nigerian troops have captured a notorious ISWAP informant who leaked information on the movement of security personnel and commuters to terrorists.

An intelligence officer quoted in the report, said the suspect, known as Goni Fandam, had been on the radar of security services since last year before he was eventually nabbed while spying on the location of troops in Borno.

The troops were led by one Major DY Chiwar to arrest the informant.

In a related development, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has alleged that some politicians and government are informants to bandits.

The governor made the accusation on Tuesday, June 15, at the launch of special vigilante corps.

Bello claimed that the officials now provide strategic information to bandits in order to make money.

On his part, popular Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has advised the federal government to support fragments of bandits who disintegrated from their groups as a way to end mass abductions of school pupils.

Gumi made the comment on Wednesday, June 3 when he spoke to a national newspaper via telephone concerning the recent abduction of 200 Islamic schoolchildren in Niger state.

He said many bandits were ready for a dialogue, adding that government could use them to fight the unrepentant ones.

