The Niger state government has established a security outfit to check the activities of criminals operating in the state

The state governor, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, said his administration would not be intimidated by bandits

Bandits recently abducted about 136 pupils of Tanko Salihu Islamiyya School, in the Tegina, area of Niger state

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has alleged that some politicians and government are informants to bandits.

Leadership reported that the governor made the accusation on Tuesday, June 15, at the launch of special vigilante corps.

The alleged collusion with bandits

Bello claimed that the officials now provide strategic information to bandits in order to make money.

The governor said:

“There are politicians and others in government corridors who give out information to these criminals. Even when we hold meetings, a few moments later, the bandits will be saying the governor has said this and that. I cannot trust anybody anymore.''

He stated that the bandits have forced the people of the state to change their way of life and abandon their normal activities, according to The Punch.

Bello said:

“They stopped our children from going to school, stopped us from travelling on our roads, stopped farmers from going to the farm and now they are trying to stop our children from going to Islamic school.''

Governor Bello says he won't be intimidated

He, however, said residents of the state will not be intimidated by the bandits.

The governor disclosed that the state government was donating 10 operational vehicles and 20 motorcycles to the Special Vigilante Corps.

He urged the security outfit to clear the miscreants that had been disturbing residents of Minna for months.

Meanwhile, a report by The Punch indicates that at least 936 students of secondary and tertiary institutions in Nigeria were abducted by suspected bandits and Boko Haram members across the country in the last six months.

The development is threatening the state of education in the country as some affected parents have vowed not to allow their children to go back to school

Nevertheless, the federal government has said it is working on ensuring the safety of students and urged state governments to also do the same.

