Support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to contest in the 2023 presidential election is growing louder by the day

On Sunday, June 13, posters urging the former governor of Lagos state to join the 2023 presidential race emerged in Abuja

Tinubu has been under pressure by many political, youth, religious, pressure, and ethnic groups to contest in the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - Posters of the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have flooded parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The posters were placed strategically on major roads in the nation's capital on a day after Nigeria celebrated its Democracy Day anniversary on Saturday, June 12.

The posters which carry Tinubu's bold picture and name surfaced were seen by a Legit.ng reporter on traffic kiosks, bus stops, and other public places in the nation's capital.

Many support groups have been pushing for Tinubu (right) to succeed President Buhari (left) in 2023. Photo credit: Stefan Heunis/AFP

The former Lagos state governor is believed to be nursing a presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Although he has not publicly declared his intention in the race, several support groups have been springing up across the country championing a Tinubu presidency in 2023.

Groups supporting Tinubu intensify campaigns

Recall that a group known as the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ) recently threatened to sue Tinubu if he fails to declare and contest the 2023 presidential election.

The national president of the group, Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, described Tinubu as the most qualified politician to vie for the presidency.

His words:

“We need continuity. We need somebody that will continue and consolidate the achievements President Buhari is making. We need somebody that knows the house, and that is Bola Tinubu.”

Tinubu's Democracy Day message

Speaking on Democracy Day, Tinubu said that despite the challenges facing the country today, Nigeria has moved towards a better and greater democracy.

The APC national leader made this known on Saturday, June 12 in a statement seen by Legit.ng as he joined other Nigerians to celebrate this year’s Democracy Day.

The former Lagos state governor, in a statement, noted that the book of the life of the nation has many chapters already written and many more yet to be written.

In a related development, the Nigerian presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari's comment during an interview with Arise TV was not targeted at Tinubu.

Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, distanced the president from what he described as a malicious campaign using the point he made to drive a wedge between Buhari and a staunch ally.

Recall that Buhari in an interview that aired on Thursday, June 10, said the issue of zoning can't be determined by any single individual sitting in the comfort of their home in Lagos, with many saying the Nigerian leader's statement was a subtle shade at Tinubu.

Meanwhile, Tinubu and many other leaders of the ruling party are scheduled to speak at the public presentation of a book titled: 'APC's Litmus Test.'

The book is written by the director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Mallam Salihu Mohammed Lukman.

A statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, June 7 by the former APC national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, on behalf of the organising committee, described the book as a contribution to APC's quest to bolster its democratic credentials.

Source: Legit.ng