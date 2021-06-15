A super funny video of two very frightened police officers checking out a noise complaint in a graveyard has gone viral

In the video, the cops, armed with their guns and torches appear to be walking into the graveyard where the noise was reported when all of a sudden they start running for their lives

Facebook users found the video too funny for words and were soon cracking up in the comment section of the post

Cops are often not as brave as people expect them to be. In a recent video shared online, two very scared cops can be seen consumed with fear as they headed into a graveyard where there was a noise complaint.

In the hilarious video clip, the officers who are armed with torches and their firearms, seem to be walking into the graveyard when all of a sudden they hear or see something that causes them to run as fast as they can out of the spooky area.

These scared cops have had us cracking up on Facebook. Images: Traci Fant

Watch the video here:

Mixed reactions trail the video

The clip was a source of amusement for thousands of Facebook users who laughed and laughed after watching it. Many of them called the cops out for not being able to "serve and protect." Read a few of their hilarious comments below:

Toot BossUp Goodine said:

"Dying, can't trust them to PROTECT AND SERVE."

Helena Scrabblequeen McDaniel said:

"Like cops always say when confronted, 'I was in fear for my life'."

Rita Hunt said:

"What was it? They didn’t go check it out!"

Christy Ramsey said:

"I would've done the SAME da*mn thing. Fkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk that!"

Police officer caught on video preaching in uniform

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a strange video of a police officer preaching in uniform had surfaced on social media.

The young officer was preaching salvation through Christ Jesus as the source of true prosperity, safety, and wealth, The Cable had reported.

He proclaimed that unless people come to Christ and abandon their evil ways, they cannot experience victory.

Speaking with a microphone, the gallant-looking policeman declared that whoever is a follower of God must depart from all sorts of evil.

