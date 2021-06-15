Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo recently shared a photo of himself with colleague Yul Edochie

Both men who seemed to be on a movie set faced each other with cold stares like they were in a confrontation

Nigerians could not help but drop remarks about someone using the other for rituals seeing as Kanayo is popular for playing such roles

Popular Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has always been vocal about the misconceptions over who he is based on the roles he plays in movies.

The veteran actor recently shared a post on Instagram where he was spotted in a face off and confrontational position with a colleague, Yul Edochie.

Both actors are known to play roles in movies about sacrifice and rituals Photo credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo donned a purple outfit with a hat and staff and stared hard into the eyes of Edochie who wore a white outfit.

He also captioned the post with a cryptic message to the young man.

"Everything you want is just outside your comfort zone @Yul edochie."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Kanayo's post

The actor's post got people talking about rituals and sacrifices, seeing that both men have played such roles in movies.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

Naturalwest11:

"I smell sacrifice."

Kinginkwame:

"It's like Yul wants to die sha. Lol."

Digi_coder:

"Please forgive him sir, he's just a child. Don't use him for rituals."

Ose1official:

"I can’t stop imagining who is going to use each other for sacrifice in this movie."

Dibelbeltha

"When power meets power, which cult is against which now?"

Iyke_justice:

"When two renowned ritualists goes head to head!"

Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates his kids

On April 8, 2021, the veteran movie star’s daughter, Valerie (Uloaku), turned a new age. Her brother, Kosisochukwu, also clocked a year older on the same day.

The proud father shared the good news with fans on social media via his Instagram page.

He posted different snaps of him posing with the celebrants as he asked his followers to show them their usual love.

Source: Legit.ng News