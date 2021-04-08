- Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, recently took to social media to celebrate two of his children

- His daughter, Valerie turned a year older as well as her brother, Kosisochukwu

- The movie star asked his fans to wish his children well on the special occasion

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nigerian actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, recently had cause to celebrate his children on social media after two of them clocked a new age.

On April 8, 2021, the veteran movie star’s daughter, Valerie (Uloaku), turned a new age. Her brother, Kosisochukwu, also clocked a year older on the same day.

The proud father shared the good news with fans on social media via his Instagram page. He posted different snaps of him posing with the celebrants as he asked his followers to show them their usual love.

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo with his children, Valerie and Kosisochukwu. Photos: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

In his words:

“It’s Valerie (Uloaku) my daughter’s birthday today, it’s also Kosi’s birthday too. Please show them your usual uncommon love. Thanks”

See his posts below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In no time, fans took to the comment section to wish the celebrants well on the special occasion. Happy birthday to Valerie and her brother Kosisochukwu.

In other news relating to the actor, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kanayo O. Kanayo was celebrated by his people for being the first lawyer in their community.

The veteran thespian said that members of his Nru Umueze Oboama community in Ezinihitte Mbaise, Imo state, had presented him with gifts for being the first lawyer produced by the Umuike na Nkwo clan.

In a subsequent post, Kanayo said that they had come to see if what they saw on social media on September 15 when he was called to bar was true.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit