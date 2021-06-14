A video of Wizkid dancing to Ke Star remix featuring Davido has stirred a lot of reactions on social media

While aboard a private jet, the Ginger singer vibed along to it as his crew members sang Davido's chorus of the track in loud voices

Many people said the act shows a smooth relationship between the two, a situation that should be encouraged

The question that must have been on everybody's mind when a video of Wizkid dancing to Davido's featured song Ke star is: "is the perceived industry beef now over?".

In the short video which was shared on Davido's Insta story, the Made in Lagos crooner stylishly covered his face with his two palms as he danced to the song.

Wizkid vibed hard

Men in the background chorused "Ko wo le", a line from Davido's verse on the Focalistic's hit track. After some seconds, Wizkid joined in singing as he raised his cup up to show the vibe is real.

The Blessed singer was on a private jet with his crew when he put up the lovely show. That Davido reshared the clip also shows things are smooth between both great Afrobeats artists.

Watch the clip below:

This is how it ought to be

The video which has been seen thousands of times on the internet also has several comments. Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

matesunatilola said:

"E choke."

aledra093 said:

"Na so e supposed be."

id_babanla said:

"2 Goat."

victoria.abia said:

"Big Wiz."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported a student took her love for Wizkid to the examination hall and let it drive her choice of an answer.

In a post on Tuesday, June 1, a man with the handle @BigMike_999 revealed that his younger sister went for Wizkid as the correct option to one of her creative and cultural art questions.

The question asked who the king of Afrobeat is and had Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Michael Jackson, Goerge Benson, and Lagbaja as options.

