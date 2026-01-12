The NNPC has cut diesel prices in major states, following a recent reduction in petrol prices

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has reduced Automotive Gas Oil also known as diesel prices in major states, following a recent cut in petrol prices, offering some relief to consumers amid persistent fuel cost pressures.

In the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the new price of diesel is now N1,090 per litre, down from N1,102.73, while in Lagos State, consumers will pay N990 per litre, a reduction from the previous N1,010.

The adjustment is part of the NNPC’s ongoing efforts to stabilize fuel costs across the country.

Recently, NNPC filling stations also reduced petrol prices to N785 per litre in Lagos and N815 per litre in Abuja.

NBS new diesel price

The latest adjustment comes as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, declined on a year-on-year basis in November 2025.

According to the bureau’s diesel price watch report, diesel costs an average of N1,409.61 per litre last month, representing a 2.57% drop from N1,446.83 recorded in November 2024.

Despite the year-on-year decline, the NBS noted a slight month-on-month increase of 0.79%, as prices rose from N1,398.57 in October 2025 to N1,409.61 in November 2025.

The report also highlighted regional variations in diesel prices.

Niger State recorded the highest average retail price at N1,477.57 per litre, followed closely by Jigawa (N1,477.31) and Enugu (N1,468.29).

Other states with high diesel prices include Kaduna, Plateau, Kano, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Osun, and Lagos, where prices remain above the national average.

Conversely, states with the lowest average retail prices include Kebbi (N1,308.94), Katsina (N1,315.78), Nasarawa (N1,325.29), Edo, Abuja (FCT), Kwara, Ogun, Oyo, and Ekiti, offering relatively cheaper diesel for consumers in these regions.

