Celebrity Couple Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Celebrate 1 Year Together
- Model Kendall Jenner and her NBA player beau Devin Booker have been together for one year now and took to social media to celebrate
- The couple finally let their fans in on their relationship and showed the adventures they've been having over the past year
- What started out as a meetup turned into something serious and Kendall is really happy with her man, she's feeling like a queen
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been together for a year. Over the weekend, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary by sharing loved up images on social media.
Jenner, 25, and Booker, 24, were first seen together in April 2020 while on a road trip.
The model and the NBA player posted photos from the previous year to mark their one-year anniversary together.
Great jubilation as twin sisters mark 100th birthday in grand style, they share their long life secrets
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Photos of their adventures together and intimate, cuddling moments were among the images.
Booker also shared a video of a gorgeous sunset scenario with his fans.
Jenner and Booker have gotten more serious as the months have gone by, according to a source who told Entertainment Tonight in March.
Jenner and Booker, who met on a road trip from LA to Arizona in April 2020, made their relationship Instagram-official on Valentine's Day after months of keeping their romance quiet, according to a report by People.
The couple posted a snap cuddled on top of a countertop in a Christmas shot, sharing a goofy moment in which the model covered her face while laughing widely.
"What first seemed like a fun hook*up is now a relationship," a source said at the time. "They're exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."
Kourtney Kardashian is totally loved-up but fans think it's a little weird
In other world celebrity news, Legit.ng reported that Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of Travis Barker's blood and stirred reactions online. Travis Barker is getting more love from the reality TV star.
On Monday, the 45-year-old artist shared an out-of-context photo of what seemed to be a tube of blood with his name and birthdate on it on his Instagram Story.
Kardashian, 42, then re-posted the shot on her own Instagram Story, simply overlaying the image with a black heart emoji.
Source: Legit