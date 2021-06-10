Hollywood ex-couple, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son, Connor shared a photo on Instagram showing off his new cut

The 26-year-old Meatshack boss is known for having a long beard but has chosen to finally get rid of it

Conner was adopted by Tom and Nicole way back in 1995 when they were still together, shortly after his birth

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Renowned actor Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise has spotted a new look leaving many stunned online.

Connor Cruise was adopted back in 1995. Photo: @theconnorcruise

Source: Instagram

Connor went online to show off his new look, sharing a selfie on his Instagram Stories of himself with a fresh cut.

The 26-year-old is known for his shabby look with a long unkempt beard, but he dumped that for a clean-cut, captioning the post:

"New face, who dis?"

The new look certainly makes him appear 10 years younger and is different from many of his more recent Instagram posts.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A Hollywood kid

Connor was adopted by Tom and Nicole shortly after birth in 1995, with his sister Isabella, 28, adopted three years earlier, according to Page Six.

Both Connor and sister Isabella are reported to be dedicated Scientologists, like their father Tom, the church in which they were raised.

He prefers to live a quiet life and is a huge fan of fishing, as evident in his Instagram, where he displays impressively huge catches.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Bezos to space

In other news, Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, will be flying to space on the first crewed flight of the New Shepard, a rocket ship made by his space company, Blue Origin.

The world's richest man is set to view space on the flight scheduled for Tuesday, July 20.

Bezos personally asked his younger brother, Mark Bezos, to join the expedition, and he agreed.

"Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend," Bezos said in a video.

With this, he would be the first of the billionaire space tycoons to experience a ride aboard the rocket technology.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng