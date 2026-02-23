What to Know About DR Congo as FIFA 2026 World Cup Petition Favoring Nigeria Gains Momentum
- The Democratic Republic of Congo is once again in the global spotlight as a petition calling for its ban from the FIFA 2026 World Cup, in favour of Nigeria, gathers momentum
- DRC was described as a vast and diverse nation, rich in resources yet burdened by conflict, poverty, and political instability
- Understanding its history, culture, and challenges is key to grasping why it remains central to international debate today
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been thrust into the spotlight as a petition calling for its ban from the FIFA 2026 World Cup, in favour of Nigeria, gains traction.
Study from france24 and WorldVision show that this vast central African nation is rich in culture, history, and resources, yet continues to face deep-rooted challenges.
Here are key facts being shared about the DRC.
Continent-sized nation
DRC covers over 2.34 million square kilometres, making it roughly the size of continental western Europe.
It is the second-largest country in Africa by area and the fourth most populous, with around 100 million people.
More than 250 ethnic groups live in the country, speaking hundreds of languages, though French remains the official tongue alongside Kikongo, Lingala, Tshiluba, and Swahili.
Mineral wealth and dire poverty
DRC is rich in minerals such as gold, diamonds, copper, cobalt, and coltan. It also holds vast hydroelectric potential through the Congo River and has 80 million hectares of arable land.
However, decades of war, corruption, and mismanagement mean that most citizens see little benefit. The World Bank has reported that about two-thirds of the population live on less than $2.15 a day.
Turbulent politics
DRC has endured violent political upheavals, with governments overthrown in 1965 and 1997. Leaders Patrice Lumumba and Laurent-Désiré Kabila were assassinated in 1961 and 2001 respectively.
Elections are often marred by disputes and violence, though the 2018 vote that brought President Felix Tshisekedi to power marked the first peaceful transition in the country’s history.
Conflict in the East
Two major wars devastated the DRC between 1996 and 2003, drawing in nine African states and spawning numerous militia groups. While much of the country has stabilised, the mineral-rich east remains plagued by armed violence, forcing families to flee and leaving children vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.
Rumba and resilience
Congolese people are known for humour and resilience, often joking about “Article 15” of the constitution, which suggests citizens must sort things out themselves.
Music plays a central role, with Congolese rumba recognised by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage in December 2021. The country is also famous for its sapeurs — flamboyant dressers celebrated for their elegance and style.
Education challenges
It is being reported that 97% of 10-year-olds in the DRC are in learning poverty, lacking basic reading and writing skills. Conflict and disasters have disrupted education, leaving children at risk of exploitation, early marriage, and limited job prospects in the future.
Borders and geography
DRC shares borders with nine countries, including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic. Its capital, Kinshasa, is one of Africa’s largest cities and a hub of political and cultural life.
Distinction from Republic of Congo
The Democratic Republic of Congo is often confused with its neighbour, the Republic of Congo. The two are separated by the Congo River and differ in colonial history, with the DRC formerly under Belgian rule and the Republic of Congo under French control.
As the FIFA 2026 World Cup ban petition favouring Nigeria gains momentum, the spotlight on the DRC shows its vast potential and persistent struggles.
DR Congo makes claim against Nigeria’s NFF
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Democratic Republic of Congo has made strong allegations against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ahead of FIFA's ruling on the petition over the alleged use of ineligible players.
Nigeria secured a spot in the African play-offs after finishing second in the CAF qualification Group C with 16 points, displacing Burkina Faso with 21 points.
