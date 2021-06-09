- Kourtney Kardashian posted a cryptic photo of her boyfriend Travis Barker's blood and this caused a lot of reactions

- The couple has been dating for a while now and this might be a pledge of their love, however, some just find it strange

- Things are heating up between the couple and they are really getting serious, it's looking like it's going to be a lifetime thing

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Travis Barker is getting more love from Kourtney Kardashian. On Monday, the 45-year-old artist shared an out-of-context photo of what seemed to be a tube of blood with his name and birthdate on it on his Instagram Story.

Kardashian, 42, then re-posted the shot on her own Instagram Story, simply overlaying the image with a black heart emoji.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of Travis Barker's blood and this caused panic amongst social media users. Image: @kourtneykardash

Source: Instagram

Though Barker didn't explain why he shared a picture of his blood, the upload comes almost three years after the artist was hospitalised and struggled with blood clots in his arms, according to People.

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Things between Kourtney and Travis are continuing to heat up fast, according to a source close to the 42-year-old celebrity who told E! News in April.

"Travis adores Kourtney and makes every day special. He has gone all out to shower her with love, affection, flowers and gifts. He is very into her," they said.

Things are getting pretty heated between the two and it's a little weird that Kourtney has shared a picture of her boo's blood but the fans are super happy for her.

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her romance with rockstar Travis Barker. Image: @kweenkourtt

Source: UGC

Scott Disick just won't let go of his baby momma Kourtney Kardashian

Legit.ng previously reported that Scott Disick is struggling with Kourtney Kardashian's new romantic relationship.

Kourtney's ex-boyfriend is struggling to come to terms with the fact that she has moved on and is dating Travis Barker.

The former couple has been broken up for years but it seems like Scott is having a hard time letting Kourtney go completely. Travis is not Kourtney's first boyfriend since their breakup but he's taking this one a lot harder than the others.

According to a source, Scott is actually jealous because Kourtney's relationship with Travis is more serious.

"Before Travis, Kourtney's relationships were never serious. It was more like flings. With Travis, it's different," says the source.

Source: Legit.ng