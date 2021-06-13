Twins Evelyn Lowe and Elaine Foster, who were both born in 1921, recently turned 100 years amid celebrations

To celebrate the milestone, residents of Prince George's county celebrated the centenarians with a drive-by parade

The twins attributed their long life to good genes, a positive attitude, and a healthy lifestyle they maintained over the years

Bowie twins Elaine Foster and Evelyn Lowe have both hit a century, alive and healthy.

Given that turning 100 years is not an easy milestone, the community came together to celebrate them with a drive-by parade as a way of observing COVID-19 regulations.

The Bowie twins from Maryland believe good genes from their mom, who lived up to 103 years, have a role to play in their long life. Photo credits: Jackie Hicks.

Gifts and balloons for the sisters

Residents of Prince George's county mounted decorations and posters on their cars with birthday wishes for the centenarians.

The twins were also given gift baskets, flowers and balloons, as well as gift cards from their favourite restaurant Bob Evans.

According to Newsner, one of them said:

“I don’t feel like I’m old or tired or run down. Fifty I felt fine, and I feel like I’m 50 years old. I don’t know."

Another said:

“Probably because we took care of ourselves."

The twins attribute their long life to good genes - their mother died aged 103 - a positive attitude, and a healthy lifestyle.

They are both tech-savvy

One of them also added another interesting revelation, that alcohol has had a role to play in their age.

She explained:

“Drinking beer and sangria helps you healthy and live longer."

It is also impressive to note that even at 100 years old, Evelyn and Elaine are quite tech-savvy.

Both use iPhones and can comfortably operate computers for online transactions as well as playing games.

