Ziona Chana died at the age of 76 and was known as the father of the world's largest family; he had 39 wives and 94 children

He passed away in India and had lived in a massive four-storey house that had approximately 100 rooms

His family had a total of 167 members including his 33 grandchildren; they were part of a sect that his father had founded in 1942

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Ziona Chana who had 39 wives and 94 children passed away in India on Sunday, June 13. He was 76 years old and was the head of a local Christian sect. The sect practised polygamy.

Chana's family had a total of 167 members including grandchildren numbering 33. He married his first wife when he was just 17 and claimed that in one year he had married ten women, according to Sky News.

Ziona Chana had a huge family with 39 wives and 94 children. He passed away at the age of 76. Photo credit: Prosanta Sardar

Source: UGC

Big house for a big family

Chana and his family lived in a four-storey building that was huge. It had approximately 100 rooms in the remote village of Mizoram. His huge house and equally large family made the village a tourist attraction.

The sect was founded by Ziona's father in 1942 and was called Chana. Its membership includes hundreds of families, according to TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Another large family

In similar news, a photo of a 96-year-old Nigerian grandmother, Monica Okoye, with many children has stirred massive reactions on social media with people saying that she is indeed blessed.

Sharing the snap of their large family, one of the children, Dr Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi, appreciated God for the gift of life. Ifeyinwa revealed that Monica birthed 12 children, and eight who survived among them gave her 36 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.

On her Instagram page, she also shared a short video of Monica's children dancing around her as the nonagenarian celebrated her 96-year-old birthday.

Source: Legit.ng