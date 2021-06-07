- Renowned Nigerian Prophet TB Joshua has been showered with praises a few hours after passing away

- A video of the televangelist predicting that he would not be able to celebrate his birthday with his people as it has been the norm has emerged on social media

- TB Joshua was to celebrate his 58th birthday on Saturday, June 12, but death dashed all hope and plunged his followers into mourning

The world is mourning the death of renowned preacher, Prophet TB Joshua, whose real name is Temitope Balogun Joshua. The Nigerian pastor and televangelist died in Lagos.

Nigerian preacher TB Joshua. Photo: TB Joshua Ministries.

Source: Facebook

TB Joshua was known widely across Africa and in Latin-speaking nations. He was aged 57 and the cause of death is still unknown.

Celebrating his 55th birthday in 2018, TB Joshua revealed that he was in his mother's womb for 15 months and not nine months as normal children.

His surname, Temitope, is a common name of Yoruba origin meaning "mine is worthy of thanks or gratitude."

It is mostly a name given by parents to express gratitude to things that might have surrounded the birth of the child.

Many Christians across the world have consoled with the family of the founder of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN), who impacted the lives of many.

TB Joshua has left behind a widow, Evelyn and three children.

Marriage with Evelyn

1. Joshua got married to Evelyn in 1990. The mother of three is also a minister at SCOAN.

2. In a past interview with Nigerian media, Evelyn revealed that the man of God proposed to her 45 minutes after they met.

3. The man of the cloth was a loving and caring family man. In a recent interview, he said he would like them to be like him.

"I have a wife, and I have children. My first daughter is doing her PhD and my second daughter is doing her master’s degree. In all, I have three daughters. The last one is still in secondary school. I would have loved my wife to be like me, but I cannot make her what I am; it is God. I can’t anoint her; God is the one that anoints people."

Joshua's children

4. One of the couple's daughters, Serah Joshua, tied the knot on May 8, 2021, with Tanzanian husband, Brian Moshi. The couple was walking down for the third time. They first got married in Nigeria at the Pentecostal Church and later in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and later in Arusha.

Tb Joshua's daughter Serah and her Tanzanian husband Brian. Photo: The Citizen.

Source: UGC

5. TB Joshua had been in the ministry for 15 years. He celebrated the 15th anniversary on March 8, 2021. He was not only a dedicated servant of God but valued his family.

