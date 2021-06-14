Former House of Representatives, Ned Nwoko, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider calls for restructuring of Nigeria

Nwoko, who made the plea in a letter he sent to the president on Friday, June 11, said that the restructuring should start from the grassroots

According to him, local government autonomy would ensure good governance to the people in the grassroots

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - A billionaire and former member of the federal House of Representatives, Prince Ned Nwoko, has said that Nigeria‘s restructuring should start from the grassroots as it is the bedrock of democracy in order to ameliorate the challenges confronting it.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Lagos, Adewunmi Adeoye, reports that Nwoko, made this known in a letter sent to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, June 11.

Former member of House of Representatives, Ned Nwoko, has sent a message to President Buhari on restructuring. Credit: Ned Nwoko.

Source: Facebook

Nwoko also stated that local government autonomy and direct funding from the federation allocation account would embolden chairmen at the grassroots to act independently for the development of their various communities.

While harping on the independence of the local government, Nwoko said it would attract experienced technocrats and successful businessmen who have the latitude and wealth of experience to perform as chairmen.

He said:

“Mr. President! The restructuring we need should start from the grassroots because it is the foundation of democracy. Happily, you have been in the vanguard of this campaign and I wholeheartedly support your efforts so far."

According to him, the prevailing situation where most state governors control local government funds through the federation allocation account, leaving the councils as appendages of the states, is grossly defective.

Local government deserves autonomy

He noted that local governments deserve the independence to attract experienced technocrats and successful businessmen who have the latitude and wealth of experience to perform as chairmen.

Nwoko further stated:

“I am convinced such arrangement would herald real democracy as elections would be fought locally and popular candidates would emerge regardless of political parties and godfather phenomenon."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

President Buhari says Nigeria's restructuring is a constitutional matter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that following the call for restructuring the country by various groups and Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari said the issue remains a constitutional matter.

It was reported that the Nigerian leader made the disclosure while receiving members of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) led by the co-chairmen, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and the president of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle, at the state House.

Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Friday, June 11, explained that only the National Assembly can deal with the contentious issue of restructuring, true federalism, or devolution of powers.

Source: Legit