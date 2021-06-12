In the opinion of Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Nigerians have realised that democracy is the best system of government for them

Obasa made this submission on Saturday, June 12, to commemorate Nigeria's 28th anniversary of democracy

The speaker called on all citizens, especially leaders, to shun actions that will undermine the drive for national unity

Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, has congratulated Nigerians on the 28th anniversary of democracy in the country.

Obasa, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, noted that the very fact that citizens have remained together in this system of government reveals their respect and love for a system that ensures freedom and basic human rights.

Obasa called on Nigerian leaders to work together for unity (Photo: Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa)

The speaker of the state's legislature said the fact that the country has remained united in spite of differences and challenges is proof that there is mutual love deep in the hearts of Nigerians.

Speaking further, he explained that being that the country has experimented with various forms of government, it has come to the realisation that democracy is the best for its people.

The lawmaker went on by saying that everyone, therefore, naturally has the responsibility to work for the common good of the nation.

He added:

"We must all resolve to shun actions that anti-progress. Rather, we must begin to engage in healthy competitions, show more interest in how we are governed and support the dream for a better Nigeria always.

"We must start that change we so much desire from our small corners with that optimism that we will all be better off for it. We have no other country, except Nigeria. We, the leaders and the led, must be ready to keep our land sacred, devoid of the growing tension and challenges of insecurity."

I'm ready to defend Nigeria's corporate existence - Buhari

Meanwhile, in the spirit of patriotism, President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday vowed to defend the corporate existence of Nigeria as a single entity and also to bequeath a free and fair election in 2023.

He vowed:

“The day I joined the Nigerian Army I was prepared to lay down my life for Nigeria. As your president, I remain ever committed to upholding and defending Nigeria’s Corporate existence."

President Buhari said that Nigeria's democracy would always be going through improvement processes in the desire to reach the goal of a mature democracy, a strong, evolved and integrated nation-state to be reckoned with globally.

