President Muhammadu Buhari has broken his silence on the issue of restructuring the country saying it remains a constitutional matter

Buhari explained that only the National Assembly can deliver the contentious issue of true federalism in Nigeria

The Nigerian leader also reiterated that he is unapologetic believer on devolving more power to the people

Abuja - Following the call for restructuring the country by various groups and Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari said the issue remains a constitutional matter.

The Nigerian leader made the disclosure while receiving members of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) led by the co-chairmen, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and the president of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle, at the State House.

Buhari in a statement shared on Facebook by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Friday, June 11, explained that only the National Assembly can deal with the contentious issue of restructuring, true federalism, or devolution of powers.

Going further, the president disclosed that reiterated his position on devolving more power to the people.

Lawan berates governors over call for restructuring Nigeria

Earlier, Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, May 13, faulted the call for restructuring the country by the Southern Governors Forum.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Lawan said it was wrong for elected officials to lead such agitation.

the Senate President further said the worsening security situation in the country is a result of a lack of a functional local government system.

Buhari faults agitation for secession

The president described the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) clamouring for secession as a dot in a circle that has nowhere to go.

He stated that he has been assured by south-south people that their region has no intention of seceding.

Buhari stated that that IPOB will not have access to anywhere even if they eventually secede from the country.

