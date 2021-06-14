Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti has taken to social media of recent with a revelation about late pastor TB Joshua

The movie star revealed that she never met the cleric when he was alive but had contact with his spirit after he passed

The actress also went on to praise the late pastor for his good works and the souls he won for Christ

Popular Nigerian evangelist , TB Joshua passed away recently and his death shocked many as well as sparked reactions on social media.

Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti has taken to her Instagram page with a surprising post about the late cleric who she never met till he passed away.

Jaiye Kuti says she had an encounter with late TB Joshua Photo credit: @jayeola_monje/@tbjoshua

Jaiye had an encounter with TB Joshua's spirit

The movie star revealed on her page that the pastor's sprit visited her as she saw a gentle pass of him alone in her room.

The actress who stated that there was something good about the late cleric's soul said that the image she saw made her head swell.

Kuti praises late pastor

The Nollywood star likened the late Joshua to Christ who was poor but fed and took care of everyone around him.

She also disclosed that she knew two people who gave their lives to God through him and prayed that his soul would find rest.

The actress wrote:

"I have never met you one on one but your spirit visited me when you died. I was in Offa alone in my room. My head was swollen and I saw a gentle pass of Him. There was something good about that soul. Christ was poor but feeding the people and taking care of everyone. You did same to many. I know 2 people who truly gave their lives to Christ through Him. May the Good lord rest your soul in peace. Pastor T.B. Joshua."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Kuti's revelation

A lot of people took to the comment section ith wonderful things about the late TB Joshua, read some of the comments below:

Olajosh20:

"God bless you ma. Can't believe what some of his colleagues are saying against him, they hated him wen he was here, and still hating on him wen he's not here anymore."

S.h.o.l.a.1:

"He is a good man of God, he made me have the fear of God. Rest well."

Chow_et_sip:

"He's a good Man of God, a cheerful giver to the core. You will never see him stressing people to give by force. He will carry bags of rice on his head and give to old women, widows and the poor."

TB Joshua treated medical condition before death

A Bible scholar stunned the internet with revelations about the actual cause of late TB Joshua's death.

The man named Howard Nyoni in a new video described the late prophet as a deceiver and fake.

In the 25 minute video shared by @gossipboyz1 on Instagram, Howard alleged that TB Joshua and Pastor Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy both had terminal medical conditions and had been taking drugs secretly.

Source: Legit.ng