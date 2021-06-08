- A Bible scholar has made shocking revelations about the late founder of SCOAN, Prophet TB Joshua who passed on before his 58th birthday

- The South Africa-based man stated that Joshua had been taking medications for a hidden medical condition for 2 years

- While tagging the late cleric as a fake prophet and a deceiver, he also made stunning revelations about Pastor Chris of Christ Embassy

A Bible scholar has stunned the internet with revelations about the actual cause of late TB Joshua's death.

Recall that Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) had passed away on Saturday, June 5, some days before his 58th birthday.

The Bible scholar said TB Joshua had been treating a terminal medical condition for 2 years Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @gossipboyz1

The man named Howard Nyoni in a new video described the late prophet as a deceiver and fake.

He alleged Pastor Chris has a terminal disease

In the 25 minutes video shared by @gossipboyz1 on Instagram, Howard alleged that TB Joshua and Pastor Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy both had terminal medical conditions and had been taking drugs secretly.

The South Africa-based man called on all followers of both men to repent and turn from their ways as the world won't get any better.

Howard slammed those judging him, stressing that he had the right as a 'righteous' to point out the truth and identify false prophets.

His video received massive backlash from social media users who slammed him for his statements.

@omomayowa_s.o said:

"But you didn't say all this while he was still alive, why come out now to ridicule the dead? Because he is not here to speak for himself just let the dead rest and stop making a fool of yourself. No need to disrespect the dead, abi you wan kill am the second time."

@blessingedidiong stated:

"A false prophet that touch lives, preached and brought the Gospel to the rural and Urban areas, shared love, kindness and will forever be remembered by alot. what will you be remembered for Mr Judge?"

@bgal_udousoro commented:

"Oga u are depressed. Go and attend to ur members .can't call such person pastor cos his own understanding is upside down."

Old video of pastor's prophecy about Joshua's death surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor had revealed he saw in a vision that six angels carried TB Joshua.

According to Apostle Paul in a prophecy in May, God showed him a vision of the end time.

In his words:

“God showed me the vision of the end time. Listen to me, I was taken from this earth to the sky and heaven opened. As I stood in between earth and heaven, as I looked down, I saw six angels that were sent from heaven to earth and collect (sic) Prophet TB Joshua."

He said he heard the voice of God telling the angels to collect a trophy the preacher held and put him where he belongs as he has fulfilled his purpose in life.

Source: Legit.ng