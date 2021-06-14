The EFCC has arrested a suspected juju scammer, Abayomi Kamaldeen Alaka, in connection with N250 million fraud

Several properties belong to the suspect which are believed to be proceeds of his alleged criminal activities have also been marked by the agency

The anti-graft agency said Alaka's arrest follows the petition by one of his victims identified as Bright Juliet

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Abayomi Kamaldeen Alaka (also known as Awise), a suspected juju scammer, over a N250 million fraud.

A statement made available on EFCC's website indicates Alaka is the leader of a deadly syndicate of juju scammers that operates from a shrine at Ashipa Town, near Abeokuta Ogun state.

EFCC says it has arrested a suspected juju scam kingpin, Abayomi Kamaldeen Alaka, over N250m fraud. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Legit.ng gathers that his arrest followed a petition by a victim, Bright Juliet, who lost N250 million to the syndicate.

The victim was reported to have been tricked to provide money for sacrifices and invocations to heal her of an ailment.

How Juliet was allegedly scammed

The victim said she was introduced to Alaka by Akinola Bukola Augustina whom she met on Facebook in the course of her search for solutions to her health challenge.

Augustina reportedly promised the victim she would heal her if she paid N16 million. Juliet paid the money through a bank account belonging to a man named Mohammed Sani.

After paying the money without receiving healing, Augustina passed the victim on to other members of the syndicate, notably Alaka.

Juliet revealed that she met Alaka at his shrines in Ashipa town where she was hypnotized. She was allegedly made to transfer various sum through bank accounts and in cash to the suspect and his gang members until she lost N250 million to them.

EFCC petitioned

Despite all the monies collected from her, her health conditions never improved, the victim said, making her petition the EFCC.

The operatives of the anti-graft agencies eventually arrested both Sani Mohammed and Augustina in Lagos on Friday, May 21.

Augustina later led the operatives to the Ashipa town where Alaka was apprehended after a failed attempt to evade arrest.

The EFCC said it has traced and marked a number of assets linked to him that are believed to be proceeds of his criminal activities.

Properties marked

1. Vast land located at Ashipa Town, Abeokuta, Ogun state used as a shrine

2. Newly renovated filling station named Alaka Oil and Gas in Lagos

3. Uncompleted Event Centre named Alaka Event Centre (Lagos)

4. Uncompleted blocks of flats (Lagos)

5. Newly renovated storey building with boys’ quarters (Lagos).

The EFCC said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Nigerians react

Folorunso Adalumo commented on Facebook:

"Well done Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. However, make sure this time around Alaka face the full weights of the laws, please."

Holuwhagbenga Tholulope Ventura alleged:

"This same Alaka was arrested some years ago during badoo killings in ikorodu area... This man lavished money on that event center and petrol station. I know it won’t last because it’s not clean money."

Otunba Tayo Omoluabi asked:

"Does Nigeria constitution make provision for juju related matter."

Engr Omotunde Paris said:

"Haha same Alaka, After all what this bad man did in Ikorodu & still went ahead to construct another Shrine."

Bright Richvine said:

"Ogun state is the capital of diabolical activities in Nigeria, den of all kinds, of the ritualist. EFCC should search wella, yahoo boys fit dey operate from the inside shrine for there."

Oluwo Awobola Ifayemi said:

"EFCC Is a scam they have been Arresting this man so many time and nothing was done to him they always free him after settlement."

Vsaint Xaviercoded Luigi said:

"How many times them dey arrest Alaka, arrested during baddo period in Ikorodu now still arrested again, once a criminal always a criminal."

EFCC urges Nigerians to support the fight against corruption

Meanwhile, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the EFCC chairman, has asked Nigerians to embrace the fight against corruption, noting that the commission cannot win the fight alone.

Bawa made the statement on Monday, April 19, when a civil society organization, Civil Society Coalition for Transparency and Good Governance, visited the EFCC’s headquarters, Abuja.

He said:

"EFCC belongs to all Nigerians and it is not for anybody. We realized long ago that the work of the EFCC is not something that can be done alone. Civil Society Organizations and Individuals are all stakeholders because Nigeria is the only country we have.”

