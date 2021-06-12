A Legit TV's photojournalist, Samuel Olubiyo, has finally regained his freedom after spending hours in police custody

Olubiyo was carrying out constitutional duties as a journalist on Saturday, June 12, when he was apprehended by the police

According to the report, his camera and mobiles devices were also seized by the security agents before he was detained

As at the time of filing this report, efforts to reach him failed as calls repeatedly put through to his mobile device were left unanswered.

An eye witness informed Legit.ng that Olubiyo was arrested and taken to Apo Division even though he presented his Identity Card to show he is a journalist.

Lagos police warn June 12 protesters, block Gani Fawehinmi's park

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) surrounded the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, the venue of the June 12 protest in Lagos state.

It was reported that about three Hilux Vehicles and two armoured tanks were seen at the venue on Saturday, June 12.

Three people who wanted to enter the park were prevented from doing so by the personnel in the vehicles.

In a related report, the police Lagos police command claimed it was not aware of any planned protest to commemorate the 2021 Democracy on Saturday, June 12, in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday, June 11.

The police added that security agencies have made necessary arrangements to maintain law and order across the state.

President Buhari addresses Nigerians on Democracy Day

Also, Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, addressed the nation on June 12, which was designated as Democracy Day.

The president noted that some Nigerian criminals are taking undue advantage of a difficult situation and profiteering therefrom with the misguided belief that adherence to the democratic norms would handicap his administration from frontally and decisively tackling them.

