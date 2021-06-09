- Daramola Onyeaka Matina, a female teacher has been kidnapped by unknown men in Kuje local council, Abuja

- Matina was taken from her residence at Shadadi community on Tuesday morning, June 8, around 12:34 am

- According to the report, the criminals are demanding a ransom of N10 million from the family of the victim

Abuja - A report by Daily Trust indicates that Daramola Onyeaka Matina, a female teacher at Government Secondary School (GSS), Kuje, Abuja, has been kidnapped by unknown men suspected to be daredevil kidnappers.

Daramola's abduction was confirmed by Comrade Shamaki Nathan Magaji, the secretary Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Kuje branch.

A teacher with Government Secondary School, Kuje, Abuja, Daramola Onyeka Martina has been abducted by kidnappers. Photo credit: Victims Support Fund

It was gathered that the victim was whisked away from her residence at Shadadi community in Kuje local council.

A family member who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that the abduction took place in the early hours of Tuesday, June 8, around 12:34 am.

He said:

“They gained access into her residence through the back door. They used a sledge harmer and axe to destroy the door, while others stood outside and surrounded the house. She was whisked away at gunpoint.”

Meanwhile, the family member said they have been contacted by the abductors who are demanding N10 million to be paid as ransom.

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, ASP Maryam Yusuf is yet to confirm the incident as of the time of this report.

Gunmen abduct UNIJOS lecturer

Earlier, a lecturer of the University of Jos, Plateau state, Dan Ella, was kidnapped by gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday, June 9.

Philip Gyang, an eyewitness, said that the criminals raided Ella's residence located in the Jos North local government area of the state and whisked him away to an unknown destination after firing shots to scare neighbours away.

The lecturer's abduction was confirmed by Lazarus Maigoro the chairman of the university's chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

