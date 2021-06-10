- Actress Anita Joseph and MC Fish recently clocked four years of meeting each other and she took to her social media page to celebrate

- The actress shared lovely photos with her husband, stating that it's been four years of peace of mind with him by her side

- Anita then prayed that they would do 100 years together, noting that she would choose him all over again

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her husband MC Fish are celebrating their four years anniversary of meeting each other in the sweetest way.

Anita had lovely things to say about her husband as she noted that the past four years have been the best of her life.

In the mood of celebration, the actress shared a video of herself dancing with her man. In the video, MC Fish was seen grabbing the actress' backside while she rocked him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Actress Anita Joseph and her hubby celebrate four years of meeting each other. Photos: @anitajoseph8

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

In the caption that accompanied the video, Anita said she liked the way her husband grabbed her. She encouraged him to also squeeze her tight, noting that she loves it.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Sweet reactions

Anita's video got a lot of her celebrity friends and fans hailing her and her husband in the comment section.

queenwokoma:

"Owner!!!!! E choke !!!"

omalicha55:

"My broda garb your property jor.. E choke."

ucheogbodo:

"Awwwww. happy Anniversary Bestie."

queennwokoye:

"Happy anniversary my special people."

fragranceandornamentsplanet:

"I watched this 26 times ...so beautiful. Omo try and marry your playmate...over seriousness no Dey make marriage."

mizpokolee:

"Who Dey zuzu more life together mammi."

Love in the bathroom

There is no doubt that the actress enjoys the attention and care her husband showers on her, however, Nigerians seem to have a problem with her sharing everything online.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anita took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself in the bathroom, getting cleaned up by her hubby, MC Fish.

Although she didn't expose any body parts, a hand - presumably her husband's - can be seen pouring water on her body as she speaks to the camera in the inaudible video.

Well, fans were not so pleased with the actress putting up what they considered an intimate video. Several internet users took to the comment section to blast the actress, calling her 'jobless' and 'shameless'.

Source: Legit.ng