Nollywood’s Tonto Dikeh recently clocked a new age and was lovingly celebrated by her fans and close friends

A video sighted on social media captured the moment the celebrant was surprised with a cash gift of N2 million while she was still in bed

Tonto also flooded her Instagram page with pictures and videos of other luxury gift items that were sent to her by well-wishers

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has a lot to be grateful for as her recent birthday celebration was nothing short of beautiful.

The mother of one was lovingly celebrated by her fans, colleagues in the entertainment industry and close friends who went out of their way to surprise her with lovely gifts.

One of the movie star’s close friend surprised the actress with a whopping sum of N2 million as her birthday gift.

Tonto Dikeh’s surprised with N2 million cash gift as she clocks new age. Photo: @tontolet

A video sighted online captured the moment the friend in question and some others stormed Tonto’s room where she was still sleeping.

This was followed by the friend handing over an envelope containing the cash gift to her.

Watch the video as sighted on social media below:

Tonto Dikeh shares more videos of birthday gifts

Interestingly, the N2 million cash gift wasn’t the online item that was given to the movie star.

A thankful Tonto took to her Instagram page with some videos showing perfume sets, chocolate, jewellery set among others items which were given to her.

More videos on her Instagram page below:

TB Joshua: Tonto Dikeh mourns late televangelist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tonto reacted to the sad news of the death of popular Nigerian prophet, TB Joshua.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the movie star shared a heartfelt note where she reacted in disbelief to the sad news. Tonto spoke on how she would keep calling the preacher’s phone and hoping he would pick her call.

She wrote:

"Am gonna wake up tomorrow and Hear that MY FATHER LIVES RIGHT?? Right??? PAPA PAPA WHERE ARE YOU? I will call you in the morning please pick Up Daddy!!"

