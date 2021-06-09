- Former Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, turned 36 on June 9, 2021, and she marked the day in grand style

- The filmstar turned humanitarian took to her Instagram page to share some beautiful new photos to honour her new age

- While she dazzled in a white 3-piece ensemble in some photos, she rocked a caped dress in the other pictures

It's the King's birthday and she has stepped into the new age in grand style - as per usual.

Nollywood star and humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh, also known as King Tonto, clocked 36 on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

The former actress marked her birthday in style. Photo credit: @tontolet

In classic Tontolet style, she released some absolutely gorgeous photos to celebrate turning a new age.

Dropping some teasers in anticipation of her birthday, Tonto shared some photos of herself looking like a goddess in a caped dress by her designer, Bibi Christophers.

The dress made of beautifully cutout black lace and plain brown silk-like fabric did justice to her silhouette.

In the second set of photos, the former actress and mother of one ditched the brunette wig for a platinum blonde look which complimented her 3-piece ensemble by another designer, Tolu Bally.

She captioned the post with a simple 'Happy birthday, King'.

In another photo still rocking the all-white ensemble, Tono wrote:

"On this day an extraordinary human was born for great things and greatness she became."

A few days ago, Tonto got her fans cracking up after she dedicated a congratulatory post to her boss on Instagram.

The mother of one disclosed that the man recently popped the big question to his fiancée and she agreed to marry him.

Tonto went on to shower praises on her boss while noting that the good Lord is going to bless him for women.

