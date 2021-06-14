Intrigues are building up over the next leaders of the All Progressives Congress at various levels in the ruling party

The ex-governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari is one of those angling to lead the ruling party ahead of 2023

A key support group within the party has emerged as the campaign arm of Yari's aspiration to lead the APC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - One of the prominent support groups of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared support for the chairmanship aspiration of the ex-governor of Zamfara state and former chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari.

Addressing journalists including a Legit.ng reporter in Abuja on Sunday, June 13, members of the group named Progressives for Yari (P4Y) announced plans to begin an elaborate onslaught against the deliberate misinformation being targeted against Yari.

Yari (left) is one of the major stakeholders of the ruling APC after serving as governor and NGF chairman. Photo credit: Pius Etomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Plots against Abdulaziz Yari

The group also stated that it will commence the process of unmasking a handful of top politicians behind such demonization schemes.

Represented by the trio of Mr. Jide Kehinde, Umar Adamu, and Emeka Nwafor-Ibe, the group asserted that the various intrigues and a few court cases aimed at distracting Yari's aspiration will fail.

The group said:

“Prompted by the latest unfounded tale being spun through mischievous online platforms alleging that multi-billion naira gold belonging to Alhaji Yari has been seized at Kotoka International Airport, some of the supporters of Alhaji Yari’s national chairmanship aspiration have resolved to confront these intrigues head-on.

“Without any shade of doubt, Alhaji Yari has always had the populist touch and he has always canvassed the need for politicians to be ready to grant concessions and maintain party loyalty; no doubt, his closeness, and accessibility to party members across the nation’s six geo-political zones stand him out already.

“Unlike typical politicians who prefer desperate schemes, Alhaji Yari has always been keen for fence-mending compromises and reconciliation that will be of benefit to our party, APC at the state and national levels.

“Our candidate does not make empty boasts but without any iota of doubt, he has a huge tactical and strategic advantage towards leading APC.”

Latest on APC membership drive

Meanwhile, the APC membership registration and revalidation appeal committee has identified Imo, Ogun, Kwara, and Rivers states as states where the exercise recorded the highest number of challenges.

This was contained in a report submitted to the party's acting chairman and Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

The secretary of the committee, Chief Victor Giadom, presented the report to the chairman on Thursday, June 10, Punch reports.

In a related development, President Muhammadu Buhari says members of the APC are already preparing the party to remain in power after his administration.

Buhari made the statement on Friday evening, June 11, during an interview aired on NTA which was monitored by Legit.ng.

He said the ruling party intends to remain in power for as long as possible, adding that he hopes to leave behind a prosperous and secure Nigeria.

Similarly, Femi Adesina, a presidential media aide, on Thursday, June 10, explained that Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state defected to the APC to assist the Buhari-led government to achieve its Next Level agenda for Nigeria.

According to Adesina, the governor was drawn to the president's commitment to the country, and his nationalistic disposition.

He noted that Ayade, having observed the administration's efforts to bring Nigeria to its present position, felt it was very pertinent to join hands in the promising task of nation-building.

Source: Legit.ng