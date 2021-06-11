A presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, has explained circumstances that influenced Governor Ben Ayade's decision to leave the PDP

Adesina in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 10, said Ayade fell more in love with President Muhammadu Buhari's genuine love for Nigeria

The media aide added that the governor realised the PDP is not the best way forward for the nation

Femi Adesina, a presidential media aide, on Thursday, June 10, explained that Governor Ben Ayade defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to assist the Buhari-led government to achieve its Next Level agenda for Nigeria.

According to Adesina, the Cross River governor was drawn to the president's commitment to the country, and his nationalistic disposition, PM News reports.

Adesina noted that the Cross River governor is not deterred by the personal consequences for his defection (Photo: Femi Adesina)

The president's media aide noted that Ayade, having observed the administration's efforts to bring Nigeria to its present position, felt it was very pertinent to join hands in the promising task of nation-building.

Even more, he explained that virtues like honour, commitment, selflessness, and transparency in the president are very attractive to the governor.

The more governors, the merrier

Adesina pointed out that the governor's defection to the APC is good for the party as it affords it more opportunity to retain power at the centre.

He added that having damned the personal consequences, Ayade left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he realised that it is not the way to go.

His words:

"Ayade’s crossing over to APC was very good for the party. The more governors, the merrier, and the brighter your chances of retaining power at the centre.

"He was actuated by enough love for country to know that his former party was not the way to go any longer, not minding the personal consequences."

Governor Ayade’s Aide Refuses to Join APC, Resigns Appointment

Meanwhile, the special adviser to Governor Ayade, Mark Obi, had resigned his appointment.

Obi who was the SA on Sustainable Development Goals to the governor resigned because of his attachment to the PDP.

Obi, in a letter to the governor, said that as a founding member of the PDP, he would not defect to APC.

