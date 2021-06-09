- Popular controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has waded into the trending Tiwa Savage vs Seyi Shay fight

Nigerian actor and popular social commentator, Uche Maduagwu, has joined the growing list of internet users to comment on the viral fight between singers Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay.

A video recently made the rounds on social media of Tiwa shelling out heated words to Seyi Shay at a salon over the names she called her in the past.

The clip later went viral online and was trailed with series of mixed reactions. Maduagwu was not left out and also shared his opinion.

Uche Maduagwu reacts to Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay's dirty fight at salon. Photos: @tiwasavage, @uchemaduagwu, @iamseyishay

Source: Instagram

The movie star condemned both ladies for the fight on his Instagram page. According to him, their mates were busy marking wedding anniversaries while they were busy exchanging words at a salon.

Not stopping there, the actor berated them further in his caption and likened their altercation to that of Fulani herdsmen.

According to him, at the age of 41 and 35, fighting at a salon like herdsmen wasn’t cool at all.

In his words:

“At 41 and 35 years respectively, fighting like #fulaniherdsmen in an open salon not #cool at all, what message u na dey teach our kids for naija? If to sey buhari na better leader wey develop naija by now are you two not suppose to dey celebrate wedding anniversary for your husband house instead of fighting like Oshodi minimum wage Tyson?”

See his post below:

A number of people took to the comment section to react to the actor’s post and not many of them agreed with him. Read some of their comments below:

Nnaji16:

“Oga you that is talking are you married??”

Sugarito_gold:

“Wetin your own mate Dey do?”

Kemi_akanji._:

“No be you dey advise them say marriage no be anything why now are asking them to be celebrating wedding anniversary, Uche they don finger your brain no be small.”

Interesting.

Seyi Shay disses Tiwa in rap song

In 2019, Kizz Daniel's hit song F*uck You started a social media challenge that saw several rappers and singers jumping on the instrumental to record their cover of the song.

Seyi Shay was among those who joined in the challenge and a controversial line that stood out in her entry was a diss at a colleague, Tiwa Savage.

In a different line, the singer also made a reference to a debtor's list released by a popular nightclub owner, Duke of Spades. The debtor's list contained names of top celebrities who had outstanding bills at the club.

