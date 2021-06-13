Recruitment of people aiding terrorists to sustain their campaign of evil in the northeast are said to be lured with N5,000 or N10,000

According to Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, the cause of this is the poverty level of the people

According to Zulum, it is necessary to make the living condition of the people attractive so that terrorists cannot recruit them

Maiduguri, Borno state - The amount being paid to recruit for Boko Haram is very cheap according to governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum.

In fact, he said Boko Haram insurgents offer as low as N5,000 to N10,000 to recruit informants and weapon smugglers.

He disclosed this on Saturday in a broadcast to mark Democracy Day and the second anniversary of his administration, Daily Nigerian reports.

Governor Zulum claims Boko Haram is recruiting with N5,000 or N10,000. Photo: Babagana Zulum

Going further, he disclosed that the leading cause of this is poverty and there there is a need to tackle it in the country, The Nation added.

He said:

“From records, we have experienced instances when insurgents offered as low as between 5,000 and 10,000 Naira to recruit some spies and smugglers of weapons, he said.

“We needed to ensure that our good citizens had the support they needed, and they were not exposed to potential attractions for the incentives of insurgents.

“There was the risk that insurgents could, after making IDPs socially and economically vulnerable, also explore that vulnerability by offering food and cash incentives to recruit fighters who could even serve as their spies in communities.”

In another report, Legit.ng reported that as Boko Haram continues to wreak havoc in the northeast part of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the reason the terrorist group is so strong in the country.

According to the Nigerian president, the insurgency is largely fuelled by youth unemployment and poverty.

Buhari said this in an interview with Arise TV aired on Thursday, June 10.

Border closure didn’t stop free flow of arms

Meanwhile, Buhari admitted that despite his administration's closure of land borders, arms and ammunition continued flowing illegally.

He attributed the problem to the situation in Libya, saying that once the country remains unstable, illegal arms and ammunition would continue to flow in the Sahel region of Africa.

The Nigerian leader in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known on Thursday, March 17, in Aso Villa, Abuja.

