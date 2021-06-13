Nigeria can easily stop Boko Haram within the shortest time according to Retired Maj. Hamza Al Mustapha

According to him, Nigeria should deal with the terrorists who have waged a 12-year attack against the country with speed

Going further, Al Mustapha said the military must also trace the sources of arms getting into Nigeria resulting in arms proliferation

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Boko Haram can become a thing of the past within a short time. This is the message of Retired Maj. Hamza Al Mustapha to Nigeians.

The former Chief Security Officer (CSO) to Gen. Sani Abacha, claimed he arrived at this after he conducted some research over it, PM News reports.

Al Mustapha says Boko Haram can be stopped in short time. Photo: Nigeria Army HQ

Source: Twitter

He consequently advised Maj.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya, the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), to borrow from his insight, Guardian added.

He said:

“Delaying the fight against Boko Haram will be a great disservice to Nigeria. The earlier we crush them, the better.

“Speed is very vital, because we are not fighting a conventional war, speed matters a lot because Nigeria should recover from this speedily as much as possible.

“I know this is possible because I have done some homework."

Going further, he advised the new army chief to work in synergy with other security agencies to ensure success.

He added:

“My advice is that the army should not be alone because it is not a military affair alone.

“Boko Haram for example has been on for more than 20 years from my account, that is from conception to its maturity.

“If you want to contain an insurgency, every single detail of its activities should be on your palm, that is when you can say am on top of the situation.

Why Boko Haram is strong in Nigeria - Buhari reveals

In another report that as Boko Haram continues to wreak havoc in the northeast part of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the reason the terrorist group is so strong in the country.

According to the Nigerian president, the insurgency is largely fuelled by youth unemployment and poverty. Buhari said this in an interview with Arise TV aired on Thursday, June 10.

Bandits want peace

In another report, popular Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, declared that bandits terrorising some states across the country are tired and want peace.

The Kaduna-based Islamic scholar said bandits were ready to lay down their arms if they get a genuine partnership from the government.

Legit.ng gathered Gumi noted that bandits said they were pushed into banditry by circumstances, adding that he had met with about 80% of the bandits.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Border closure didn’t stop free flow of arms

Meanwhile, Buhari admitted that despite his administration's closure of land borders, arms and ammunition continued flowing illegally.

He attributed the problem to the situation in Libya, saying that once the country remains unstable, illegal arms and ammunition would continue to flow in the Sahel region of Africa.

The Nigerian leader in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known on Thursday, March 17, in Aso Villa, Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng News