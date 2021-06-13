Members of the Eastern Security Network have clashed with personnel of the Nigerian Army in Ohafia

Also, according to reports, a military man was unfortunate to get shot during the clash between Army and ESN

Meanwhile, the report added that residents of Ohafia are reported to have escaped into the bush when the clash started

In another big blow to the security situation of the country, the military and gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network have engaged in another gun battle.

In fact, a soldier attached to the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Ohafia was hit in the process.

Abia state has also witnessed a clash between Army and ESN

According to Punch Newspaper, it all started when the gunmen stormed the popular Ebem motor park in the Ohafia local government area of the state and shot indiscriminately.

The soildiers from the Army Headquarters in Ohafia were reported to have been attracted by the shooting.

On getting there, they engaged the suspected ESN members in an exchange of gunfire, Daily Trust added.

This consequently forced many residents of Elu, Amangwu, Ebem and Amaekpu to flee to neighbouring villages to avoid being caught up in the crossfire.

Speaking on the development, a source was quoted to have said:

“We learnt that some boys believed to be members of the Eastern Security Network came to the popular Ebem motor park and started shooting and later left. Soldiers from 14 Brigade, Ohafia, whose command headquarters is located in the area, later came and went after them.

“We learnt that the unknown gunmen shot a soldier with a double-barrel gun but (he’s) not dead. He’s currently at Federal Medical Center Umuahia, currently receiving medical attention and since that time, there have been sporadic gunshots from all corners.”

Source: Legit.ng