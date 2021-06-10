- Nigeria's security challenges across the country is now a major source of worry for northern senators

- According to the senators, the security situation in the country cannot be allowed to go on without measures to stop it

- The governors consequently said that there must be a solution to the problem and every well meaning Nigerian must be part of it

The security situation in Nigeria has become a source of worry to the Northern Senators Forum. According to the forum, the situation can not be allowed to continue unchecked.

This was disclosed by the forum’s chairman, Aliyu Magatakarda, Daily Trust reports.

He said they were deeply concerned and determined to find a solution to the problem, Guardian added.

Magatakarda said:

“We’re concern as Nigerians and as Northerners and things cannot continue this way. We want every Nigerian to sleep with his eyes closed.

“We’ve to find a solution. We’re worried that all the geo-political zones of the country have one security challenge or the other. We must find a solution.”

Going further, he disclosed that discussion on the security challenges has commenced in the upper chamber.

ESN camp destroyed

In another development, Nigerian security operatives have destroyed one of the camps of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to the report, the invasion of the camp was carried out by operatives of the army, police, and Nigerian Air Force.

The dismantling of the camp reportedly took place at Amii-Akabo in Ikeduru local government area of the state.

A police source quoted in the report revealed that one of the gang members, Osinachi Stanley, led troops to the camp where a female police inspector was being held in captivity was rescued.

An indigene of the community also alleged that no fewer than 10 houses were destroyed by the security operatives.

Endorsement for Bauchi governor

Meanwhile, ahead of the next general elections in 2023, the youth leaders in 42 groups in the northern region have reportedly endorsed the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, to run for president.

The youth leaders made their position known in Yola, the Adamawa state capital at a news conference on Wednesday, June 9, addressed under the umbrella of Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF).

