Another traditional ruler in Zamfara was temporarily removed from his throne over claims that he aided banditry in the state

The monarch, Emir Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Muhammad of Zurmi, is the latest ruler to face the shameful fate

Muhammad's suspension which is immediate will be followed by an investigation expected to last for less than one month

Zamfara - The Emir of Zurmi in Zamfara, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Muhammad, has been suspended from his throne over allegations of involvement in banditry.

Muhammad's suspension was approved by Governor Bello Matawalle on Saturday, June 12, PM News reports.

The Zamfara governor said the committee has three weeks to submit its reports (Photo: Governor Bello Matawalle)

However, according to the state's head of service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, Governor Matawalle has already set up a committee to look into the allegations made against the monarch.

The investigative committee has some of its members as Alhaji Mukhtar Anka, a former deputy governor in the state, Alhaji Faruku Dosara, the leader of the state House of Assembly, retired DIG Mamman Tsafe, and Alhaji Yusuf Zugu, The Cable also reported.

Balarabe, who is also the acting secretary to the state government noted that the committee has been given only three weeks to make its findings and submit reports based on them.

51 persons die during bandits' attack

Earlier, it was reported that about 51 persons lost their lives in the hands of suspected bandits. They were killed after bandits attacked launched attacks on five communities in Zurmi local government area of Zamfara state.

The communities include Kadawa, Kwata, Maduba, Ganda Samu, Saulawa and Askawa. Hundreds of residents have been displaced by the attacks, with many of them, including women and children taking shelter in Dauran and Zurmi towns.

Residents said several motorbike riding gangs of armed men stormed the communities firing at people.

Bandits attack more Zamfara villages

Before this, suspected bandits had invaded Tofa and Samawa villages in Bungudu local government area of Zamfara state, killing 41 farmers.

An indigene of the area identified as Malam Balarabe said the bandits invaded the area when the farmers were doing the crops planting and farm clearing.

