Protesters who had planned to storm the streets of Lagos state on Saturday, June 12, were prevented by the security operatives

The state command of the police on Friday, June 11, said that it was not aware of the protest by some civil society groups

Hakeem Odumosu, the state commissioner of police, urged the resident of Lagos to go about their lawful duties

A report by The Punch indicates that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have surrounded the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, the venue of the June 12 protest in Lagos state.

Legit.ng gathered that about three Hilux Vehicles and two armoured tanks were seen at the venue on Saturday, June 12.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has warned Nigerians to steer clear of protests. Credit: Nigeria Police.

It was reported that three people who wanted to enter the park were prevented from doing so by the personnel in the vehicles, adding that one armoured tank and five Hilux Vehicles patrolled the area.

Lagos police command denies knowledge of June 12 protests

PM News also reports that the Lagos state police command claimed it is unaware of any planned protests by any group/groups on June 12, Democracy Day, assuring residents of safety during the June 12 celebrations.

The state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, said the public should disregard such directives by organisers of the alleged protest for people to stay at home during the protest.

He, therefore, appealed to the public to disregard any sit-at-home order called by certain groups which are being circulated in social media and go about their lawful businesses.

He said:

“The police and other security agencies have made necessary arrangements to maintain law and order across the state."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the police Lagos police command claimed it is not aware of any planned protest to commemorate the 2021 Democracy on Saturday, June 12, in the state.

It was reported that this was disclosed in a statement by its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Friday, June 11.

The police added that security agencies have made necessary arrangements to maintain law and order across the state.

Criminals are taking undue advantage of Nigeria's challenges

In a related report, Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, addressed the nation on June 12, which was designated as Democracy Day.

The president noted that some Nigerian criminals are taking undue advantage of a difficult situation and profiteering therefrom with the misguided belief that adherence to the democratic norms would handicap his administration from frontally and decisively tackling them.

