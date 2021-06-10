Popular Nigerian actress, Dorcas Shola-Fapson, has left social media in awe after she shared a video with her Uber driver

In the video clip which has since gone viral, the driver is seen praying passionately for Shola-Fapson after she gave him a generous tip

Several social media users have since reacted to the video, commending the actress and brand influencer for her kindness

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A video of Dorcas Shola-Fapson and an Uber driver currently trending on social media has melted the hearts of many people as it has reminded them of the importance of being kind.

The actress shared a video online. Photo credit: @ms_dsf

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian actress and Shuga star recently took to her Snapchat account to post the video which captured the moment her Uber driver prayed for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In her caption, Shola-Fapson described him as the sweetest and most patient person which influenced her decision to tip him an extra amount of money.

She revealed that the moment she gave him the money, he bursted into tears and decided to pray for her.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Reactions

The video which has since gone viral has caused reactions on social media with many people commending the actress for her thoughtfulness.

Check out some comments below:

mai_10th:

"Awwwwwwwww this is sweet to watch "

the_boomcloset:

"She’s actually a sweet person if you know her in person. "

datbrownskingurl:

"Aww shes really nice."

stephinechy:

"Let love lead... Be you who, always learn how to love both rich n poor"

bizybee_:

"God will multiply you"

precocoo:

"This is about the best video I have seen on the internet today, I was literary saying amen to the prayers even though I’m not Yoruba "

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

This comes a few years after the actress sparked mixed reactions after she accused a driver of attempting to kidnap her.

In 2018, the actress took to Instagram to narrate how a Taxify driver tried to assault her. According to her story, she alleged that he locked her in the car and drove to an unknown house where he tried to drag her in with the intention of assaulting her.

The accused driver identified as Henry Nnaemeka finally came to speak on the issue and in the process, clear his name as well.

His story, however, was different from that of the actress. According to him, when he picked up the actress, she refused to disclose the location they were headed and shouted at him to move the car when he insisted on knowing. It was at this point, he canceled the trip and ordered her to get out of the car of which she refused.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit.ng