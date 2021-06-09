- Actress Eniola Badmus recently made a statement on her social media page and it has got people talking

- The actress shared one of the things that she does not do in her relationships with those she calls lovers

- Some people who reacted to her statement pointed out her bad English, while others told her to keep her opinion to herself

Actress Eniola Badmus recently joined the converst=tion of giving and collecting in a relationship.

She took to her Instagram story to state that she is the only one that does not collect money from whoever she is dating.

Actress Eniola Badmus talks about her dating life.

A lot of people across the world see giving as one of the ways to show love to one's partner.

In fact, the question of who gives the most in a relationship has been a subject of conversation on various social media platforms.

Check out Eniola's post below:

Actress Eniola Badmus says she doesn't collect money from her lovers.

As expected, Nigerians had something to say. While some were concerned about her bad English, others noted that they were not bothered about her opinion.

houseofkhadiii:

"If we say it’s “I’m” not “am” now you go ask us how much we get for account."

slemzy_official:

"Na u sabi."

sandy_kayc:

"Not only you oo... I don't even know how to ask sef."

itzadorable:

"Madam rest, you not the only one.. we plenty but we no dey make noise."

datblackwoman:

"That’s your personal problem. In this 2021, you are still using ‘am’."

Too blessed to be depressed

The actress had advised her people against spreading hate and tearing each other up. She accused them of being internet monsters who wouldn't allow others to live their lives.

In reaction, a curious follower asked if the actress was depressed.

Eniola then took her time to school the follower on the many reasons she could never be depressed. She bragged about knowing all the top people in the country, making a lot of money, and having rich friends.

Source: Legit.ng