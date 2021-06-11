A northern group under the aegis Coalition of Northern Groups has called for the immediate suspension of the 1999 constitution review

According to the group, this would enable the federal government organise a referendum for the separation of the Igbos from Nigeria

The spokesman of the group, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, made the call at a press briefing on Thursday, June 10

Abuja - The National Assembly has been urged to suspend the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution in order to enable the federal government organise a referendum on the actualisation of Biafra Republic.

The Guardian reports that the appeal was made by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Thursday, June 10, in Abuja.

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called for the immediate suspension of the 1999 constitution review. Photo credit: @CNGRPS

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the spokesman of the group who made the call urged NASS to invoke the doctrine of necessity as the final step towards separating Igbos from the rest of Nigeria.

According to CNG, the separation had become necessary to prevent another civil war following the spate of killings and destruction of public infrastructure in the southeast region.

He went on to note that the north bears the brunt of the violent agitations for secession.

Suleiman said the group took the decision as the unrelenting disturbances created by certain interest groups in the form of agitation had turned violent, Arise TV added.

The group urged the government to invite the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to initiate relevant international treaties and conventions to which Nigeria is a signatory.

1999 constitution was written in a hurry

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives, is of the opinion that the 1999 Nigerian constitution is incapable of addressing and solving some pressing national issues.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, through his media aide, Lanre Lasisi, noted that since the said constitution was written hurriedly only in a bid to end the military regime and give birth to a lasting democratic system, the document falls short of the standard needed to reflect the collective dreams of citizens.

Senator speaks on possibility of new constitution

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has said repealing the 1999 Constitution and enacting a new law for Nigeria will be difficult, noting that there are stringent conditions for achieving it.

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the deputy president of the Senate and chairman of the committee on constitution review, made this known on Thursday, June 3.

Omo-Agege stressed that the National Assembly does not have the power to alter all parts of the constitution.

