On Wednesday, October 19, the Ebonyi State Government suspended the permanent secretary of the state’s Ministry of Power and Energy, Godwin Nwankwo, over alleged persistent theft of diesel meant for streetlights.

The state’s commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, made this known to newsmen at the end of the state’s Executive Council (EXCO) meeting on Wednesday, Daily Trust reported.

Governor Umahi﻿ suspends two officials over missing diesel. Photo: Governor David Nweze Umahi

Source: Facebook

Uchenna Orji, shed more light on the suspension of the officials

Orji said that the special assistant to the governor on public utilities, Emmanuel Nwangbo, was also suspended over the issue, Vanguard added.

“The council approved the suspension of both officials who were directly responsible for the streetlight supervision under the ministry.

“The council also received a report of the persistent diesel theft and noted the disturbing volumes of the product lost to persons involved in the business of streetlights,” he said.

The commissioner further disclosed that the council approved N2.5billion as contained in the memo presented by the SSG for the procurement of Christmas items by the government.

