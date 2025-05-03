Carlo Ancelotti believes Real Madrid can still win the 2024/25 La Liga title, despite their current position in the standings

Los Blancos are in second place with 72 points, four points behind leaders Barcelona, having played 33 matches

The Italian has ruled out any discussions about his future at Real Madrid until after the season, out of respect

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has revealed his intentions for the club with five games remaining in the 2024/25 La Liga season.

The 15-time European champions suffered a humiliating 5-1 aggregate defeat to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on April 16.

To further compound their woes, Los Blancos were defeated 3-2 by Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, held in Seville on April 26.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid during the Spanish Copa del Rey against Barcelona. Photo by: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Ancelotti still dreaming of La Liga title

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti remains determined to win the 2024/25 La Liga title despite recent setbacks.

According to ESPN, the 65-year-old Italian admitted that while Los Blancos had a strong start to the season, they were later hindered by challenges.

The former AC Milan manager expressed confidence that his team still has a strong chance of staging a dramatic comeback, with five matches left to play. He said via SportsStar:

“The team had an almost perfect season but we faced a lot of difficulties. But there are five games left, and anything can happen. What can’t happen is that we give up.

“We have to win these five games and give everything. If we win, we can change the season and have a very good season.”

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks before the LaLiga match against Valencia. Photo by: Denis Doyle.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions trail Carlo Ancelotti's winning La Liga

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the comments of Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti; read them below:

Andrew Ngamu Andyshow said:

“That's what you said about Copa del Rey.

“They're now praying for Barcelona to loose their coming La Liga matches.

“It seems too late, Coach Ancelotti”

Jabu Xaba wrote:

“You said you can come back against Arsenal, you said you going to win Copa against Barcelona now you saying you can win La Liga.”

Nasiru Inuwa added:

“You've predicted earlier that the UCL trophy this season is between your team & Liverpool.”

Jacques Waigger Sakuyamba said:

“It is mathematically possible for all Madrid clubs to win the League.”

Engr Mustapha Tijjani questioned:

“Your club are favorite to win Copa del rey especially at 70m in the pitch yet you fail now you think to win laliga ahead of current Barca how.?”

Efo Gawoenamake wrote:

“It's possible when 17 people play against Barcelona players in all the remaining Barcelona games.”

Engr Yusuf Muhd Gama added:

“You're not wrong, Carlo. He's talking about the possibility of what can happen at the end 🧐.

“Since FC Barcelona are only 4 points ahead of Real Madrid in the LIGA table and there's 5 remaining games.”

Ancelotti faces imminent sack

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid are set to replace Carlo Ancelotti if the veteran coach fails to turn around their 3-0 embarrassing defeat to Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, April 8.

The 65-year-old coach is under heavy pressure from the board following a humiliating defeat to Arsenal.

Before now, Ancelotti faced mounting criticism for his performances in both La Liga and the Champions League.

